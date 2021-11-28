Boqii (BQ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Boqii to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BQ stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.94. Boqii has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $12.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boqii in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

