Boosted Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $243,010.41 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $243,010.41 and approximately $15,152.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00007470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00062922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00076020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00102652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.67 or 0.07397363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,238.01 or 0.99788965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

