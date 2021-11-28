Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Earns Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $337.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

