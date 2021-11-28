Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 6,569 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

PFE opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

