Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NKE opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

