Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,679 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $250.01 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.79. The stock has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Securities increased their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

