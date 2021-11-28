Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $201.09 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

