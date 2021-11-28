BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 340.6% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 53,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,974. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 414,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 129,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

