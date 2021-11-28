BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (BHIB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.32 on February 4th

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) announced a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BHIB stock opened at GBX 94.25 ($1.23) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market cap of £109.22 million and a P/E ratio of 3.39. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.41).

About BMO UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

