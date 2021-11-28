BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (BHIB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.32 on February 4th

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) announced a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BHIB stock opened at GBX 94.25 ($1.23) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market cap of £109.22 million and a P/E ratio of 3.39. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.41).
About BMO UK High Income Trust
