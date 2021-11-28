Bluzelle Price Tops $0.34 (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $104.95 million and $20.16 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00043628 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00236126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

BLZ is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,598,752 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

