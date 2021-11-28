Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.36 million, a PE ratio of 140.27, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

