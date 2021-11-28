BLOCKv Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $53.31 million and approximately $8,708.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00232852 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

