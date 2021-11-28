BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the October 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 854.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period.

Shares of CII stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 58,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,478. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

