BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of BB opened at $9.97 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $34,986.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 74.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $61,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

