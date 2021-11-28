Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $75.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

BKH traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.98. 225,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,690,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after acquiring an additional 96,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,953,000 after acquiring an additional 72,546 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,428,000 after acquiring an additional 443,288 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

