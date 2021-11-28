BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,542,089. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

