BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $93.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $100.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.