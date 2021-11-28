BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.07.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.