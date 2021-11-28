BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.44 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.75.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.