bitCNY Hits Market Cap of $4.45 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.45 million and $544,641.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00061991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00075243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00101301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.79 or 0.07458447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,663.84 or 1.00203584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.