Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 50.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $102,986.39 and approximately $21.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,591.77 or 0.98778128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00047913 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.01 or 0.00318886 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.05 or 0.00506957 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.63 or 0.00187314 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010998 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001659 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,970,367 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.