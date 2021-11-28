BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOYF opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

About BioSyent

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

