Binance Coin Achieves Market Cap of $97.79 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion and $2.51 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $586.24 or 0.01084690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.