Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 3,635.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $2,709,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 47.2% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 24.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. HSBC downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

