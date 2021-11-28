Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD opened at $132.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $133.75. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.