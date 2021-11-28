Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 10.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $17,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,640,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,190,000 after purchasing an additional 231,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,847,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period.

MGV opened at $102.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $105.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

