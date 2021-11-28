Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up about 2.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,030 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,142 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

