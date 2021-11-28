Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 507.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

IHI opened at $63.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28.

