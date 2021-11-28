Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 5,345 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 425,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,140 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,244 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,035 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX opened at $38.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

