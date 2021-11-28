Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock.

Shares of Shearwater Group stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.50) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £27.26 million and a P/E ratio of 190.83. Shearwater Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($3.00).

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

