Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock.
Shares of Shearwater Group stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.50) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £27.26 million and a P/E ratio of 190.83. Shearwater Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($3.00).
Shearwater Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.