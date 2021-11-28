Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rubis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS RBSFY opened at $5.76 on Friday. Rubis has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Stockage, Support and Services. The Distribution segment engages in trading and distribution of fuels, lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumens. The Stockage segment engages in storage of bulk liquid products for commercial and industrial customers.

