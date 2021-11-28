Berenberg Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €480.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZO1 has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on shares of zooplus in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €470.00 ($534.09) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($443.18) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($545.45) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €365.33 ($415.15).

zooplus stock opened at €479.00 ($544.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €479.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €364.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.28. zooplus has a 52-week low of €150.60 ($171.14) and a 52-week high of €491.80 ($558.86).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

