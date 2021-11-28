BENQI (QI) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. BENQI has a market cap of $67.38 million and approximately $33.77 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BENQI has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00062289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00074137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00099905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.48 or 0.07431227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,264.68 or 0.99163597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

