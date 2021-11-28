Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Short Interest Update

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the October 31st total of 248,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,500,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 56.3% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 833,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 300,001 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 49.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 253,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 83,766 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 6.4% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 516,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 31,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $705,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BENE opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

