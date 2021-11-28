bebe stores, inc. Announces Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
OTCMKTS BEBE opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
bebe stores Company Profile
