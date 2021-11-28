bebe stores, inc. Announces Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS BEBE opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

