BeatzCoin Price Hits $0.0006 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $475.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001211 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00035315 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

