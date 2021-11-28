Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of BEEM opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.39 million, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of -0.07. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Beam Global by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Beam Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Beam Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

