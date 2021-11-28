Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 4,745 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $156.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

