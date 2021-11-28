Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 3,333 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.7% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $89,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,581,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,025,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture stock opened at $353.60 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $374.92. The stock has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

