Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $32,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

