Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 7,731 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $68,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $86.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

