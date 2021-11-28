Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,242 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.