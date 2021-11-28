Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $23.04 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 593,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 2.0% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $23,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.37 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

