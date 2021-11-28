Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $201.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.35 and a 200 day moving average of $227.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

