Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $2,378,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,700,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $108.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.79. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

