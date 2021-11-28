Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD opened at $21.99 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

