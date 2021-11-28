Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

