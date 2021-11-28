Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

