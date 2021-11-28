Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Banner alerts:

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Banner by 351.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Banner in the first quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Banner in the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.43. 109,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,585. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. Banner has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.