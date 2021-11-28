Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.51 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

