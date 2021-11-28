Bank of America Corp DE Buys New Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. As a group, analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

